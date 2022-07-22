Azerbaijan confirms 337 more COVID-19 cases, 152 recoveries

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Azerbaijan has detected 337 new COVID-19 cases, 152 patients have recovered, and four patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 795,832 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 784,508 of them have recovered, and 9,733 people have died. Currently, 1,591 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

To reveal the COVID-19 cases, 3,087 tests have been carried out in Azerbaijan over the past day, and a total of 7,018,167 tests have been conducted so far.