Konya, TÜRKİYE, August 9. Azerbaijani table tennis team was victorious at the V Islamic Solidarity Games in Konya, Trend reports.

The team automatically won due to the non-appearance of the Mauritanian national team.

Azerbaijani tennis team will next face the national team of Türkiye and Uganda.

The competitions will last until August 18.

In total, athletes from 56 countries of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation are participating in the games.