New program presented at Ojag International Cup - silver medalist

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 27. At the 1st Ojag International Rhythmic Gymnastics Cup, I presented a new program with clubs, the silver medalist of the competition Yulia Ganzenko told Trend on Sunday.

A young athlete, a student of the Sports Club "Grasiya", took second place in two programs - without equipment and exercise with clubs among gymnasts born in 2012.

"I would love to have won a gold award, but, in general, I am satisfied with the result. I competed in two programs at the Ojag Cup, in each of which I got a medal. After the performance, the coach praised me, said I need to continue to train a lot," the young athlete noted.

Yulia Ganzenko said that she is now performing with a new program.

"At the last Baku championship I demonstrated new exercises with a hoop and a ball, and with clubs at the Ojag Cup. Training was not easy, but preparation for a competition always involves intense training," Yulia Ganzenko added.

On November 25–27, the Ojag Sports Club holds the 1st International "Ojag Cup" in Rhythmic Gymnastics. The athletes, representing 13 countries, including over 200 Azerbaijani gymnasts, take part in the competition.

Among the participants are young gymnasts born in 2007–2016, who perform both in the individual program and in group exercises.