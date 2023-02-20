Delays in cargo transportation from Türkiye to Azerbaijan eliminated

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 20. Due to the deadly earthquake in Türkiye and current weather conditions, there were some delays in flights to Azerbaijan, resulting in disruptions in the supply of goods, Trend reports.

Trend contacted several transport companies operating in the country that provide cargo transportation services.

According to companies, in the first days after the earthquake in Türkiye, there were problems with cargo transportation. Currently, the situation has improved. Goods ordered through cargo companies are delivered in a timely manner.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.

As many as 41,156 have been killed following the earthquake.