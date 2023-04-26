Erdogan awards head Azerbaijani military medical personnel for post-earthquake help (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 26. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has awarded the head of the Azerbaijani military medical personnel sent to Türkiye to assist victims of the earthquake in Türkiye, Trend reports via the Defense Ministry of Azerbaijan.

According to the ministry, at a ceremony held at the Bestepe National Congress Center in Ankara, Erdogan awarded Colonel of the Medical Service Niyameddin Agamaliyev with the "For Outstanding Services to the Republic of Türkiye" medal.

