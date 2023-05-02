Military personnel to undergo mandatory drug testing in Azerbaijan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 2. Amendments have been made to the "Regulation on Military Medical Examination", approved by the Resolution of the Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan of 2008, Trend reports.

Azerbaijan's Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a relevant resolution in this regard.

In accordance with article 24.4 of the Law of Azerbaijan ‘On Narcological Service And Control’, civilians called up for compulsory military service will undergo mandatory drug testing in state medical institutions in which they were registered in the period of conscription; civilians who volunteered for active military service - in public health institutions with which they signed a contract, before the period of conscription.

Those civilians who voluntarily enrolled directly in personnel officers must undergo mandatory drug testing in public health institutions where they are enrolled in personnel officers before signing the order on enlistment for active military service. Active-duty military personnel (excluding members of the active military service) will undergo mandatory drug testing at least once a year in public health institutions in which they serve.