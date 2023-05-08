Azerbaijan sends vote ballots of local Turkish citizens to their homeland amid elections (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 8. The ballots of Turkish citizens who voted [for Türkiye presidential and parliamentary elections] in Azerbaijan have been sent to Türkiye, Trend reports via the tweet of Turkish Ambassador to Azerbaijan Jahit Bagchi.

"We wish our country and nation all the best," he said.

The presidential and parliamentary elections in Türkiye will be held on May 14 2023. Four candidates will participate in the presidential race. These are the current President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the chairman of the Republican People's Party Kemal Kilicdaroglu, the head of the Memleket Party Muharrem Ince and the nominee of the Atatürkist Alliance Sinan Ogan.

Voters will elect a president for a term of five years. Early elections in the country were postponed due to the deadly earthquake. It is estimated that about 65 million voters will cast their votes in the elections (over 60 million in the country, and some 3.6 million abroad).

The president of Türkiye is directly elected through the two-round system, under which a candidate must obtain a simple majority (more than 50 percent) of the popular vote in order to be elected. If no candidate secures an overall majority outright, then a runoff is held between the two most voted-for candidates from the first round, the winner of which is then declared elected.

Recep Tayyip Erdogan has been the president of Türkiye since 2014.