Azerbaijani State Border Service prevents drug smuggling from Iran

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 24. As a result of measures taken by the Lankaran border detachment of the Border Troops of the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan, the smuggling of narcotic drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan was stopped on May 22, at 22:00 (GMT+4), the State Border Service (SBS) of Azerbaijan told Trend.

As a result of operational measures, 10 kilograms of 470 grams of narcotic drugs (9 kilograms of 955 grams of marijuana, 515 grams of heroin) were identified and seized.

Operational and investigative measures are continuing.