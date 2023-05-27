Azerbaijani Parliament to hold extraordinary session

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The Milli Majlis (Azerbaijani Parliament) will hold an extraordinary session at the request of MPs, Trend reports.

In accordance with the Internal Regulations of the Milli Majlis, the speaker convenes an extraordinary session of parliament at the request of 42 members.

Members of the Parliament have already applied in this regard in the appropriate form.

The spring session of the Parliament began on February 1 and will last until May 31.

The last meeting of the Milli Majlis will be held as part of the spring session on May 31.