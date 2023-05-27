Military attachés visit Azerbaijan Naval Forces (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 27. The military attachés of foreign countries accredited to the Republic of Azerbaijan visited the Azerbaijan Naval Forces, Trend reports via the Ministry of Defense of Azerbaijan.

In the assembly hall of the headquarters building the visitors were first presented an extensive briefing about the history and activities of the Naval Forces.

Then, in the warships the military attachés got acquainted with the conditions created for the military personnel, visited the mariners' dormitory, canteen and other facilities, and signed the "Book of Honor".

In the end, the sides exchanged presents and a photo was taken.