Reconstruction of traditional underground hydraulic systems in Azerbaijan’s Jabrayil district kicks off (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 31. Work has begun on the restoration of a hydraulic system for collecting and delivering groundwater to the surface of the earth in the village of Horovlu of the Jabrayil district liberated from Armenian occupation, the Special Representative Office of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangazur Economic Region told Trend.

Within the framework of the restoration project, carried out on the initiative of the special mission, it is planned to restore six traditional underground hydraulic systems on the territory of the village. The project is being implemented jointly with the representative office of the International Organization for Migration in Azerbaijan, which has experience in this field.

According to various sources, there were more than 100 underground hydraulic systems in the Jabrayil district before the occupation. The population met their water needs precisely through them. However, the systems were destroyed during the Armenian occupation.

The Special Representative Office of the President of Azerbaijan in the Jabrayil, Gubadli, and Zangilan districts, which are part of the East Zangazur Economic Region, continues research on the identification, assessment, and restoration of underground hydraulic systems in the Jabrayil district.

The foundation of the village of Horovlu of the Jabrayil district was laid by the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev on May 4, 2023. In the first stage, 334 individual houses are planned to be built in this village for the resettlement of 1,395 people.