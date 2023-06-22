Azerbaijani delegation marches at opening ceremony of III European Games (PHOTO)

KRAKOW, Poland, June 21. The opening ceremony of the III European Games in Krakow, Poland, witnessed the spirited march of the Azerbaijani delegation, Trend reports.

Amidst the grandeur of the ceremony, a colorful parade of participating teams enthralled the spectators, and the procession of the Azerbaijani delegation was a notable highlight.

Leading the way as standard-bearers were Yaylagul Ramazanova, representing archery, and Barat Guliyev, representing fencing.

Throughout the European Games, Azerbaijani athletes will showcase their talents and compete in five different cities across Poland.