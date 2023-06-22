Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijani delegation marches at opening ceremony of III European Games (PHOTO)

Society Materials 22 June 2023 00:42 (UTC +04:00)
KRAKOW, Poland, June 21. The opening ceremony of the III European Games in Krakow, Poland, witnessed the spirited march of the Azerbaijani delegation, Trend reports.

Amidst the grandeur of the ceremony, a colorful parade of participating teams enthralled the spectators, and the procession of the Azerbaijani delegation was a notable highlight.

Leading the way as standard-bearers were Yaylagul Ramazanova, representing archery, and Barat Guliyev, representing fencing.

Throughout the European Games, Azerbaijani athletes will showcase their talents and compete in five different cities across Poland.

