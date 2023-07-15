Azerbaijan prevents another attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran (PHOTO)

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Society Materials 15 July 2023 12:33 (UTC +04:00)
Farid Zohrabov
Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. Another attempt to smuggle drugs from Iran to Azerbaijan has been prevented, the press center of Azerbaijani State Border Service told Trend.

According to the press center, the attempt was prevented thanks to vigilance of the 'Horadiz' border detachment of the State Border Service, located near Boyuk Bahmanli village of Fuzuli district, at 08:20 (GMT+4) on July 14.

As a result of the border searches and operational activities, over 53 kilograms of marijuana were found and seized.

Recently, attempts to smuggle drugs to European countries through Azerbaijan have intensified due to the favorable relief conditions of the country, which smugglers (mainly Iranian citizens) use when trying to bring drugs into Azerbaijan through the sea and hard-to-reach mountainous places.

