Azerbaijan confirms 15 more COVID-19 cases over past week

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 7. Azerbaijan has detected 15 new COVID-19 case over the past week (31.07.2023 - 06.08.2023), while 17 have recovered, and 3 patients have died, Trend reports citing the Operational Headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers.

Up until now, 832,036 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 821,731 of them have recovered, and 10,293 people have died. Currently, 12 people are under treatment in special hospitals.

A total of 2,517 tests for COVID-19 have been conducted in the country over the past week, in general, 7,663,893 since the beginning of the pandemic.