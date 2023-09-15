Azerbaijani MPs discuss granting new powers to Ministry of Digital Development & Transport

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 15. Tariffs for universal postal services can be approved by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

This matter was reflected in a proposed amendment to the "Law on post", which was discussed at today's meeting of the Committee on Economic Policy, Industry, and Entrepreneurship of the Azerbaijani Parliament.

According to the decree of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev "On amendments to certain decrees of the president of the republic of Azerbaijan in connection with improving the regulation of tariffs and fees for services in the field of digital development and transport" dated September 2, 2023, tariffs and fees for services in the field of digital development (including postal) and transport must be reviewed taking into account the opinions of the Ministries of Economy and Finance of Azerbaijan and approved by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.

The proposed draft law, in accordance with this decree, is prepared with the aim of approving tariffs for universal postal services by the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport.