Armenian PM Pashinyan denies statements of separatists

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 21. The information about "mass losses among the population of Karabakh" isn't true, Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan said, Trend reports.

The separatists spread misinformation that allegedly "shots were heard and civilians were killed”.

As proposed by the Presidential Administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the meeting with the representatives of the Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan to discuss the reintegration issues, based on the Constitution of the Republic of Azerbaijan and its laws, was held on September 21, 2023, in Yevlakh.

The central authorities of Azerbaijan were represented at the meeting by Ramin Mammadov, responsible for contacts with Armenian residents living in the Karabakh region of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Bashir Hajiyev, Deputy Special Representative of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan in the territories liberated from occupation that are part of the Karabakh Economic Region (excluding the Shusha district), and Ilkin Sultanov, an employee of the special representative office.

The Armenian residents of Karabakh were represented at the talks by David Melkumyan and Sergey Martirosyan. A representative of the Russian peacekeeping contingent attended the meeting as a participant.

The local anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani Army in Karabakh led to the surrender of the separatists. Taking into account the appeal of representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh through the Russian peacekeeping contingent, an agreement was reached on a complete ceasefire, and local anti-terrorist activities were suspended on September 20, 2023 at 13:00 (GMT+4). At the suggestion of the Administration of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a meeting with representatives of the Armenian residents of Karabakh was scheduled.