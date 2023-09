BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 26. The treatment of Azerbaijani MP Ganira Pashayeva continues, the MP's relatives told Trend.

According to them, Ganira Pashayeva's condition remains moderately stable. The changes for the better can happen at any time.

On September 24, Pashayeva fell into a coma as a result of exposure to medicines and was taken to the Central Clinic Hospital in Baku.