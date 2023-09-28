Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Azerbaijan continues search & rescue operations following gas station blast in Khankendi (PHOTO)

Society Materials 28 September 2023 13:25 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan continues search & rescue operations following gas station blast in Khankendi

Farid Zohrabov
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Employees of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan continue search and rescue operations following the fire that arose after the explosion at a gas station near the city of Khankendi, Trend reports.

The fire at the gas station near Azerbaijan's Khankendi was extinguished in a short time by the personnel of the State Fire Protection Service of the Ministry of Emergency Situations.

The explosion occurred on September 25, leaving dead and injured peple.

In order to carry out search and rescue and other necessary security measures in connection with the incident, on September 27, another 10 special purpose vehicles of the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan and 50 personnel were sent along the Aghdam-Askeran–Khankendi road.

