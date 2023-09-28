Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
Azerbaijan provides update on weapons, ammunition confiscated in Karabakh

Society Materials 28 September 2023 20:06 (UTC +04:00)
Asif Mehman
BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 18:00 (GMT +4) on September 28, Trend reports.

The updated list includes:

Weapons

1. Small arms – 1151

2. Grenade launchers – 84

3. Guns and howitzers – 16

4. Mortars – 39

5. Anti–tank weapons - 22

6. Air defense – 132

Equipment

1. Armored vehicles – 18

2. Automotive equipment – 120

3. Trailers – 21

4. Auxiliary equipment – 5

Ammunition

1. Rockets – 984

2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 2722

3. Anti–aircraft cannon shells - 2627

4. Mortar shells – 6653

5. Grenades – 2266

6. Hand grenades – 1368

7. Cartridges – 652842

8. Other ammunition – 2132

Devices

1. Optical devices – 216

2. Other devices - 31

Supplies

1. Means of individual supply – 677

2. Installations of various weapons - 8

3. Other means of supply – 2076

