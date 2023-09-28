Azerbaijan provides update on weapons, ammunition confiscated in Karabakh

BAKU, Azerbaijan, September 28. Azerbaijan's Ministry of Defense has updated information about the amount of military equipment, weapons, and ammunition seized after the completion of local anti-terror activities conducted in Azerbaijan's Karabakh region as of 18:00 (GMT +4) on September 28, Trend reports.
The updated list includes:
Weapons
1. Small arms – 1151
2. Grenade launchers – 84
3. Guns and howitzers – 16
4. Mortars – 39
5. Anti–tank weapons - 22
6. Air defense – 132
Equipment
1. Armored vehicles – 18
2. Automotive equipment – 120
3. Trailers – 21
4. Auxiliary equipment – 5
Ammunition
1. Rockets – 984
2. Cannon and howitzer shells – 2722
3. Anti–aircraft cannon shells - 2627
4. Mortar shells – 6653
5. Grenades – 2266
6. Hand grenades – 1368
7. Cartridges – 652842
8. Other ammunition – 2132
Devices
1. Optical devices – 216
2. Other devices - 31
Supplies
1. Means of individual supply – 677
2. Installations of various weapons - 8
3. Other means of supply – 2076