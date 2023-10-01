More children from Ukraine arrive in Azerbaijan for rehabilitation purposes (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 1. The work on providing rehabilitation services to children arriving from Ukraine to Azerbaijan continues, Trend reports via the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan.

Under the organization of the State Medical and Social Expertise and Rehabilitation Agency under the Ministry today 30 more Ukrainian children arrived in Azerbaijan to provide them with rehabilitation services.

Children admitted to Gabala Children Rehabilitation Center of the Agency will be provided with medical and social-psychological rehabilitation services within 15 days.

During rehabilitation, stabilization of the emotional state will be ensured through individual consultations, group therapy and yoga classes organized by professional psychologists.

Tours to historical places and museums of Sheki, Ismayilli and Shamakhi will be organized for cultural and leisure time of the children.

Before that about 100 Ukrainian children were brought to Azerbaijan and provided with social and psychological rehabilitation services in about three groups.