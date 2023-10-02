Azerbaijan reconstructing several cities - State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 2. Reconstruction is being carried out in Azerbaijan, including in Karabakh region, under the leadership of President Ilham Aliyev, chairman of the State Committee for Urban Planning and Architecture of Azerbaijan Anar Guliyev said at an event dedicated to the "World Habitat Day", Trend reports.

"Quite big construction and installation work is currently underway in the Karabakh region. A master plan of 7 cities across the country is being developed, along with 4 for the Karabakh economic region," Guliyev said.

Will be updated