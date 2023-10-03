Group of Azerbaijani servicemen who completed their service term, discharged (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 3. The military units of the Azerbaijan Army held activities with regard to the discharge of a group of servicemen whose term of active military service has ended, Trend reports via the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

First, the memory of the National Leader of the Azerbaijani people Heydar Aliyev, and Martyrs, who sacrificed their lives for the sovereignty, territorial integrity, independence of the Motherland, was honored with observing a minute of silence. The National Anthem of the Republic of Azerbaijan was performed.

The speakers congratulated the active military servicemen who were sent to the reserve of the Azerbaijan Armed Forces, and wished them success in their future activities.

The soldiers who completed their military service expressed great honor and pride for serving in the victorious Azerbaijan Army, and noted that the positive qualities acquired during military service will contribute to their role as worthy citizens in society.

At the events, a group of servicemen who distinguished themselves in combat tasks fulfilled during military service, in particular in local anti-terror measures held in the Karabakh region of Azerbaijan, were awarded.

In the end, photos were taken with discharged servicemen and they were sent to their places of residence.

VIDEO: