Azerbaijan plans to sign co-op memorandums with Uzbekistan's donor agencies

FUZULI, Azerbaijan, November 27. Relations between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan have been intensively developing in recent years, including within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States, Executive director of the Agency for State Support to Non-Governmental Organizations (NGOs) of Azerbaijan Aygun Aliyeva told Trend.

She made the remarks on the sidelines of the Forum of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Uzbek non-governmental organizations (NGOs), organized in Fuzuli, held at Mirza Ulugbek Secondary School No. 1 in Azerbaijan. The forum is attended by around 100 representatives of NGOs from both countries.

"Political dialog between Azerbaijan and Uzbekistan, cooperation in economic and humanitarian spheres with direct support of the heads of state of the two countries are strengthening day by day with high dynamics. In this regard, cooperation of civil society representatives of both countries is very important," she said.

Aliyeva also noted Uzbekistan's 30-member delegation, which is in Azerbaijan at the invitation of the State Support Agency for Non-Governmental Organizations for further development of cooperation and mutual exchange of experience," she said.

She added that the delegation includes representatives of the Administration of the President of Uzbekistan, relevant state structures, reputable NGOs and media outlets.

"During the 5 days of the visit it is planned to hold meetings in many governmental and non-governmental structures, sign memorandums on cooperation with donor agencies-partners of the agency operating in Uzbekistan, visit offices of non-governmental organizations, historical places of Baku and Shusha and hold the Forum of cooperation between Azerbaijani and Uzbek NGOs. The 1st secondary school named after Mirzo Ulugbek, located in Fuzuli and a gift from Uzbekistan to Azerbaijan, has been chosen to hold this forum. Interesting discussions and exchange of experience will take place within the forum," she said.

