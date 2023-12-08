Jazz Fusion Night takes place within FIA week in Baku (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. Within the FIA week in Baku, the Azerbaijan Automobile Federation (AAF) and Baku City Circuit organized a Jazz Fusion Night for guests on December 7, Trend reports.

The host of the evening, Fuad Akhundov, talked about automobiles, architecture, and the amalgamation of cultures in jazz.

A presentation dedicated to the organization of the Formula 1 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in Baku was also held.

Then FIA guests were welcomed by the H3 Collective jazz band. The musicians performed famous Azerbaijani compositions in jazz-funk arrangement. Famous jazz performers - honored artists of Azerbaijan Rain Sultanov and Emil Afrasiab held performances during the evening.

DJ Kenan Drums continued the evening with a mesmerizing show.

Stay up to date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel