Azerbaijan likely to participate in Eurasian Women's Forum

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 8. The IV Eurasian Women's Forum will be held in September 2024, and we invite Azerbaijan to participate, First Deputy Chairman of the Federation Council of Russia's Federal Assembly Andrey Yatskin said, Trend reports.

He spoke at a meeting of the inter-parliamentary commission on cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in Azerbaijan's Milli Majlis (Parliament).

"The Eurasian Women's Forum is the world's largest and most respected platform for discussing the role of women in modern society. The first meeting was conducted in 2015 and quickly garnered worldwide traction, illustrating the growing importance of women in promoting peace and security and resolving major socioeconomic and humanitarian issues. The IV forum will take place on September 18-20, 2024, and Azerbaijan is invited to attend," he said.

