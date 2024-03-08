Islamophobia prevention measures taken at legislative level - OIC representative

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 8. Measures are being taken at the legislative level against Islamophobia, the representative of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) Dodik Ariyanto said during the international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” in Baku, Trend reports.

"The UN resolutions addressing Islamophobia represent crucial measures in the battle against discrimination and violence. Recognizing Islamophobia as an undeniable reality within the realm of global challenges, efforts to combat this phenomenon should be waged on multiple fronts," he added.

To note, an international scientific conference “Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024” dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the Baku International Multiculturalism Center (BIMC), the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center), the G20 Interfaith Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

