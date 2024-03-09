Islamophobic trends grow up - head of Arab Academy for Geostrategic Studies

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. Islamophobia has been rooted in the world since the 13th century, the director of the Arab Academy for Geostrategic Studies in Paris, Mohammed El Maazouz said, Trend reports.

He made the remark during the panel discussion at the international conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024.

"The first question is, how much research is being conducted on this topic? How are Islamophobic opinions heard? This problem has not been solved. Islamophobic discourse has increased by 31 percent during the previous year. Unless France alters its perspective and tactics on this problem, it will risk civil war," he said.

To note, an international scientific conference, Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia, is being held in Baku, co-organized by the International Centre for Multiculturalism, the Centre for the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interfaith Dialogue Forum, and the Baku Initiative Group.

