France's oppressing Muslims - unacceptable, Managing Director of CAGE International says

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 9. France oppresses Muslims and this is unacceptable, Managing Director of CAGE International Muhammad Rabbani said during panel discussions within the international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024, Trend reports.

“I was banned from entering the country because I spoke about the Islamophobic policies of France. Organizations denouncing the Islamophobic policies of France are closed. Muslims do not have the right to participate in social and political life in France. French Interior Ministry openly declares to take serious action against Muslims. France's policies are becoming increasingly authoritarian and harsh,” he added.

To note, an international scientific conference Embracing Diversity: Tackling Islamophobia in 2024 dedicated to the 2nd anniversary of the International Day Against Islamophobia is being held in Baku under the joint organization of the International Center for Multiculturalism, the Center for the Analysis of International Relations, the G20 Interfaith Forum and the Baku Initiative Group.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel