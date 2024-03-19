Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Azerbaijan
  3. Society

Azerbaijan modifies format of cross-border currency transportation papers

Society Materials 19 March 2024 18:12 (UTC +04:00)
Azerbaijan modifies format of cross-border currency transportation papers

Follow Trend on

Gulnara Karimova
Gulnara Karimova
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 19. The Cabinet of Ministers of Azerbaijan has amended the "Format of information and documents to be submitted to the Financial Monitoring Service during cross-border transportation of foreign currency and national currency" dated September 23, 2023, Trend reports.

Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov signed a new decree in this regard.

The decree states that this form will now include the grounds for submitting information and documents.

Hence, at the request of the Financial Monitoring Service, this information and documents will be prepared and electronically transmitted.

Stay up-to-date with more news at Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more