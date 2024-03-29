Bout at Great Silk Road tournament in Baku signifies pleasant revenge - Azerbaijani boxer

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 29. Bout at the Great Silk Road international tournament in Baku was pleasant revenge, boxer of Azerbaijan's national team Zeynab Rahimova said, Trend reports via Idman.biz.

She made the remark, commenting on winning the gold medal at the tournament.

"I'm very glad to become the champion," the athlete highlighted.

According to her, she managed to get revenge for her defeat at the European Championship in Baku.

"On the way to the final, I met Alena Savchuk from Italy. We had met before at the European Championship in Budva in 2022, and I lost to her. So, this bout was a pleasant revenge for me. However, the fight was tough. I experienced psychological stress due to the previous loss, but everything turned out the way I wanted. I managed to defeat her in my homeland," she emphasized.

Rahimova explained that the fight for the gold medal was very intense.

"In the final, I fought against a boxer from Uzbekistan. I defeated her with a score of 4:1, won the gold medal, and sang the anthem of Azerbaijan. Ahead of us is the European Championship. I'm intensively preparing for this competition. I believe that I can become the champion of the continental championship," she added.

To note, the Great Silk Road international tournament was held on March 24-28.

In the final, Rahimova defeated Shahina Nematova from Uzbekistan.

Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News Agency's WhatsApp channel