Game with Hungary turns out to be difficult - Azerbaijani women's football team captain

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 6. A game with Hungary has turned out to be difficult, Azerbaijani women's football team captain Sevinj Jafarzade told Idman.biz, Trend reports.

She made the remark, commenting on the first game of the qualifying stage of EURO 2025 with Hungary, which the Azerbaijani team played in a 1-1 draw.

The captain noted that it was clear beforehand that the match would not be easy.

"The game was very tough, and we expected this. We managed to rise to the level of League B, where there are no weak opponents. However, there are none even in League C, because women's football is developing worldwide," she emphasized.

Speaking about the team's tactics, Jafarzade mentioned that the team didn't sit back defensively and followed the head coach's plan.

"We had to be patient and stick to the plan. We didn't even hope for a draw. After all, the opponent was very strong," said the team captain, noting that one point in such a game is a satisfactory result.

She stressed that, if necessary, she fights for her team not only on the field but also beyond its borders.

"Sometimes the game may not go well, but for the team, I always play with 200 percent motivation, fighting spirit, and determination. It was the same in the match against the Hungarian national team. I know the team trusts me, just as I trust the team. Every player on the team, regardless of position, is a fighter," Jafarzade also noted.

Speaking about the upcoming opponent, the Swiss national team, the captain said that this match will also be challenging for the Azerbaijani team.

"They are a very strong team. Another tough game awaits us. We have two days to recover. We'll do everything in our power and fight until the end," she added.

To note, the 2025 UEFA Women's Championship will be the 14th edition of the UEFA Women's Championship, the quadrennial international football championship organized by UEFA for the women's national teams of Europe.

The tournament will be played in Switzerland from July 2 to July 27, 2025.

