Azerbaijan's Baku hosts forum themed "The social processes in the context of media" (PHOTO) (UPDATE)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 3. Baku has hosted the opening ceremony of the "The Social Processes in the Context of Media" forum organized by the Media Development Agency of Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The forum was attended by representatives of government agencies, media structures, heads of civil society organizations, and other participants.

The event started with the performance of the national anthem of Azerbaijan. Then it continued with the screening of a documentary film about the Great Leader Heydar Aliyev's life and activities.

Announcing the opening of the official part of the event, Executive Director of the Media Development Agency Ahmad Ismayilov informed about the development of media in Azerbaijan and upcoming tasks.

Then Minister of Labour and Social Protection of Population Sahil Babayev, Chairperson of the State Committee for Family, Women, and Children Affairs Bahar Muradova, and Chair of the Milli Majlis Family, Women's, and Children's Affairs Committee Hijran Huseynova addressed the event, talking about the role of media in coverage of public processes.

Then the forum continued with panel discussions.

