Organizing Committee for III CIS Games in Azerbaijan holds its first meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The first
meeting of the Organizing Committee for the 2025 III Commonwealth
of Independent States (CIS) Games in Azerbaijan, established by a
decree from the President of Azerbaijan dated July 10, 2024, was
held on February 12, Trend reports.
The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Organizing
Committee Chair Samir Sharifov, focused on preparations for the
upcoming games.
The Committee announced that the III CIS Games will take place
from September 28 to October 8, 2025, in Azerbaijan's Ganja, which
has been designated as the "sports capital of the Commonwealth of
Independent States" for the year, as well as in six other cities
across Azerbaijan. The competition will include 23 sports, with
eight sports being held in Ganja, four in Mingachevir, four in
Gabala, three in Sheki, two in Goygol, one in Yevlakh, and one in
Khankendi.
Alongside teams hailing from CIS countries, athletes from other
corners of the globe are set to join the fray at the behest of the
Azerbaijani government.
The organizers pulled out all the stops at the meeting, giving
the lowdown on a smorgasbord of details for the upcoming games,
including the development of sports venues, transportation
logistics, participant accommodations, volunteer coordination,
accreditation procedures, media coverage, and plans for the opening
and closing ceremonies.
To ensure the successful implementation of the event, specific
tasks were assigned to relevant structures to coordinate efforts
between organizations. In his closing remarks, Samir Sharifov
emphasized the importance of mobilizing efforts for the successful
and dignified hosting of the III CIS Games in Azerbaijan, noting
that Azerbaijan has successfully hosted major international events
such as the European Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games at the
initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham
Aliyev.
The CIS Games represent a multifaceted athletic convergence
among the sovereign entities of the Commonwealth of Independent
States, with the inaugural iteration transpiring in Kazan, Russia,
subsequent to a deferral necessitated by the global COVID-19 health
crisis. The competitions are accessible to competitors aged 23 and
below, with Olympic and world titleholders eligible to engage
provided they meet the stipulated age criteria.
Stay up-to-date with more news on Trend News
Agency's WhatsApp channel