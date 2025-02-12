Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Organizing Committee for III CIS Games in Azerbaijan holds its first meeting (PHOTO)

Society Materials 12 February 2025 20:38 (UTC +04:00)
Organizing Committee for III CIS Games in Azerbaijan holds its first meeting (PHOTO)
Photo: AZERTAC

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The first meeting of the Organizing Committee for the 2025 III Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games in Azerbaijan, established by a decree from the President of Azerbaijan dated July 10, 2024, was held on February 12, Trend reports.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Organizing Committee Chair Samir Sharifov, focused on preparations for the upcoming games.

The Committee announced that the III CIS Games will take place from September 28 to October 8, 2025, in Azerbaijan's Ganja, which has been designated as the "sports capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States" for the year, as well as in six other cities across Azerbaijan. The competition will include 23 sports, with eight sports being held in Ganja, four in Mingachevir, four in Gabala, three in Sheki, two in Goygol, one in Yevlakh, and one in Khankendi.

Alongside teams hailing from CIS countries, athletes from other corners of the globe are set to join the fray at the behest of the Azerbaijani government.

The organizers pulled out all the stops at the meeting, giving the lowdown on a smorgasbord of details for the upcoming games, including the development of sports venues, transportation logistics, participant accommodations, volunteer coordination, accreditation procedures, media coverage, and plans for the opening and closing ceremonies.

To ensure the successful implementation of the event, specific tasks were assigned to relevant structures to coordinate efforts between organizations. In his closing remarks, Samir Sharifov emphasized the importance of mobilizing efforts for the successful and dignified hosting of the III CIS Games in Azerbaijan, noting that Azerbaijan has successfully hosted major international events such as the European Games and the Islamic Solidarity Games at the initiative of President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev.

The CIS Games represent a multifaceted athletic convergence among the sovereign entities of the Commonwealth of Independent States, with the inaugural iteration transpiring in Kazan, Russia, subsequent to a deferral necessitated by the global COVID-19 health crisis. The competitions are accessible to competitors aged 23 and below, with Olympic and world titleholders eligible to engage provided they meet the stipulated age criteria.

