Organizing Committee for III CIS Games in Azerbaijan holds its first meeting (PHOTO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 12. The first meeting of the Organizing Committee for the 2025 III Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) Games in Azerbaijan, established by a decree from the President of Azerbaijan dated July 10, 2024, was held on February 12, Trend reports.

The meeting, chaired by Deputy Prime Minister and Organizing Committee Chair Samir Sharifov, focused on preparations for the upcoming games.

The Committee announced that the III CIS Games will take place from September 28 to October 8, 2025, in Azerbaijan's Ganja, which has been designated as the "sports capital of the Commonwealth of Independent States" for the year, as well as in six other cities across Azerbaijan. The competition will include 23 sports, with eight sports being held in Ganja, four in Mingachevir, four in Gabala, three in Sheki, two in Goygol, one in Yevlakh, and one in Khankendi.

Alongside teams hailing from CIS countries, athletes from other corners of the globe are set to join the fray at the behest of the Azerbaijani government.