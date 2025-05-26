Several European countries enact laws targeting muslims - ISESCO's rep

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. Some European states adopt laws containing an anti-Muslim approach, the director of ISESCO's Legal Affairs and International Standards Department, Mohamed Hedi Shili said, Trend reports.

He made the remark at a panel discussion within the framework of the conference “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas.”

According to him, manifestations of Islamophobia are expanding in today's world.

“Today, 39 percent of Muslims are discriminated against in leadership positions. As many as 35 percent of Muslims are ignored in housing and renting, a 22 percent increase. A whopping 45 percent of Muslim women have been discriminated against in the workplace for wearing the hijab. All of this raises an important question: can't legal mechanisms prevent this? We are seeing threats in different directions.

Some European states are adopting laws that contain an anti-Muslim approach. This is evident in everything from Council of Europe decisions to European Union decisions,” the director of the department said.