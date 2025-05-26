Yelo Bank supported SHE Congress 2025 as main partner (PHOTO)

Yelo Bank proudly served as the main partner of this year’s “SHE Congress 2025,” the region’s largest event dedicated to women’s leadership. The Congress featured discussions on key topics related to women’s personal and professional development under the theme “Beyond Now – Creating What Lives On.”



The event brought together over 500 distinguished local and international participants from various fields, focusing on the challenges faced by women leaders, innovative approaches, and the role of inclusion in business.

Yelo Bank was represented by Gunay Jalilova, Deputy CEO. In her opening remarks, she emphasized the importance of strengthening women’s leadership in business and sustainable development as essential factors for success. Ms. Jalilova highlighted that a key principle in business and career growth is not to rest on past achievements but to remain open to continuous learning and innovation. Moreover, by mentoring others and sharing our knowledge and experience, we can build a supportive network—a true reflection of sustainable development.

The Congress was marked by inspiring speeches, success stories, and valuable networking opportunities. Additionally, several participants received advanced banking products as prizes during a raffle organized by Yelo Bank.

Yelo Bank champions equality, diversity, and inclusion as core pillars of its Corporate Social Responsibility strategy. The Bank believes that empowering women is a crucial step towards building a more sustainable society and a stronger economy. Accordingly, Yelo Bank remains committed to supporting initiatives that foster women’s leadership well into the future.

Need more information about our banking services? Then call 981 or visit our Facebook, Instagram, Whatsapp, or yelo.az accounts.

Yelo Bank – Brighter Banking!