Fighting discrimination and intolerance requires public control improvements - G20 senior

BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 26. States must do everything possible to avoid incitement to hatred, and legislation is the tool for this, General Counsel of the G20 Interfaith Advisory Council, Partner in Covington Burling LLP Timothy Stratford said at a panel discussion within the conference on “Islamophobia in Focus: Unveiling Bias, Shattering Stigmas”, Trend reports.

"The law in Germany requires one thing, and the laws in another country require something completely different. US law even protects offensive speech. Legislation can be different and vague. A more comprehensive approach is needed," he mentioned.

Stratford pointed out that it takes a village and that religious leaders, government agencies, organizations, and scientists should all roll up their sleeves and join the fray against discrimination and intolerance.

"Enhancements to accountability frameworks and the augmentation of civic scrutiny are imperative," he added.

