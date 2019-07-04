Another container train from China to arrive in Azerbaijan

Baku, Azerbaijan, July 4

Trend:

Another container train from China will arrive in Azerbaijan in the coming days, Trend reports referring to Azerbaijan Railways CJSC.

The train, sent from the Chinese city of Xian, carries 45-foot and 40-foot containers, a total of 36 units.

The containers have already arrived at the port of Aktau in Kazakhstan and will be transported to Azerbaijan's Alat port in a feeder vessel Turkestan.

The project is carried out as part of cooperation in organizing the movement of container trains along the International Trans-Caspian Transport Route, achieved at the second forum "One Belt, One Road" between "ADY Container LLC", a subsidiary of Azerbaijan Railways, and Chinese company Xian Continental Bridge International Logistics Co. Ltd. In 2019, the project envisages 30 container trains (2,460 TEU).

The agreement, among other things, contributes to the expansion of the scope of activity of the Baku International Trade Sea Port as a transport hub.

