Baku, Azerbaijan, July 30

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

New regional water channel administrations have been created under Azerbaijan’s water provider Azersu OJSC, due to which Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers has approved the structure of Azersu in a new edition, Trend reports.

According to the decision, the Production and Technical Equipment Department has been renamed the Warehouse Management Department.

