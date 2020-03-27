Azerbaijan launched additional six plants producing medical alcohol, says minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 27

Six new plants producing medical alcohol have already been commissioned in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan’s Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov said.

The minister made the remark at a meeting of the Operational Headquarters chaired by Azerbaijani Prime Minister Ali Asadov, Trend reports.

He noted that the production of alcohol will meet the whole domestic demand for this product.

Jabbarov noted that currently, alcohol is produced in 100, 250, 500 milliliter bottles, as well as in liter and five-liter bottles.

"Today, the reserve volume of 96 percent alcohol in the country is 1.5 million liters, which allows us to meet the population’s total need for alcohol several times," the minister said.

