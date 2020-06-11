Brazil's industrial confidence gains in June

Brazil's industrial confidence indicator (ICEI) improved in June compared to the dismal readings registered in May amid the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released on Wednesday, Trend reports citing Xinhua.

The report from the National Industry Confederation (CNI) showed the indicator rose from 34.7 points in May to 41.2 points in June on a scale of zero to 100, where 50 and over indicates confidence in the economy.

Industry leaders' expectations for the coming six months also registered a rise of 8.4 points to reach 47.8 points.

CNI economist Renato da Fonseca said the uptick in the ICEI "reflects a reassessment of the pessimism" that pervaded the business community at the start of the pandemic, which generated great uncertainty.

Still, confidence levels remain low, "reflecting both the seriousness of the crisis and the persistent uncertainty that continues to exist," the report said.