Azerbaijani minister talks amount of investments in Sumgayit Industrial Park

Twenty four business entities have been so far assigned the status of residents in the largest industrial zone of the region - Chemical Industrial Park located in Sumgayit city, the Azerbaijani Minister of Economy Mikayil Jabbarov wrote on Twitter, Trend reports on Feb.3.

According to Jabbarov, consequently it's planned to invest more than 400 million manat ($235.3 million) in projects of the industrial park and open about 900 permanent jobs there.

To date, nearly $3 billion investments have been made in the Sumgayit Chemical Industrial Park.

The park was established by the Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev’s decree in 2011.

