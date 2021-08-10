Russia authorizes supply of apples from several more Azerbaijani enterprises

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Aug. 10

By Sadraddin Aghjayev - Trend:

The Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance of Russia (Rosselkhoznadzor) has authorized eight Azerbaijani enterprises to export apples into Russia since August 10, Trend reports citing Rosselkhoznadzor.

The corresponding decision was made based on the analysis of information from the Food Security Agency of Azerbaijan on the results of phytosanitary monitoring at apple-growing enterprises, as well as under its guarantees.

The following companies are allowed to import apples:

- Agroline LLC (Gusar city);

- ECO FRUITS LLC (Gusar district);

- NIAB LLC (Nasimi district, Baku);

- Mail Kishiyev (Narimanov district, Baku);

- GF Company LLC (Narimanov district, Baku);

- M-AGROFRESH LLC (Gusar city);

- EL FRUITS LLC (Nizami district, Baku);

- Musbat Hasanov (Shamkir district).

---

Follow the author on Twitter: agdzhaev