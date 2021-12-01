SOCAR Turkey's head talks Petkim goals
ISTANBUL, Turkey, Dec. 1
Elchin Mehdiyev - Trend:
Petkim, a subsidiary of SOCAR Turkey, aims to produce 200 gigawatts of electricity per year through 17 wind turbines, Director General of SOCAR Turkey Zaur Gahramanov said at a press conference for representatives of the Azerbaijani media, Trend reports.
According to Gahramanov, renewable energy supply has a strategic importance.
"SOCAR Turkey has commissioned an exemplary complex. Petkim with a capacity of 51 megawatts and investment value of about 55 million euro has been operating since 2017. Wind power plant of Petkim demonstrates a successful model of using clean energy resources and reducing carbon emissions," he added.
