Azerbaijan eyes launching Karabakh branded honey exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 7. Honey produced in Azerbaijan’s territories liberated from Armenian occupation [in the 2020 second Karabakh war] and other regions of the country is planned to be exported under Karabakh brand starting from October this year, the Chairman of the Azerbaijan Beekeepers Association Badraddin Hasratov told Trend.

According to Hasratov, from the beginning of the year, nearly 20,000 bee colonies have been set up in the liberated lands.

"This process is ongoing. We forecast placing 30,000 bee colonies in the liberated lands, which have favorable conditions for the development of beekeeping,” he said.

“Beekeeping on the liberated lands will develop rapidly, and soon we’ll not only meet the country's domestic needs for honey, but also export it,” added the association’s head.