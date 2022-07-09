One of Big Four accounting firms conducting audit of Azerbaijan Railways

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 9. One of the Big Four accounting firms is conducting an audit of Azerbaijan Railways CJSC, the Ministry of Digital Development and Transport of Azerbaijan told Trend.

The Big Four audit firms refer to Deloitte, PricewaterhouseCoopers (PwC), KPMG, and Ernst & Young, which are the leading service providers in the accounting sector.

According to the agency, the Supervisory Board and Audit Commission have been established in the Azerbaijan Railways in accordance with the standards of corporate governance.

"In accordance with the requirements of the international standard and national legislation, one of the Big Four companies was involved as an external auditor. The report will be made public after its approval and posted on the official website of the organization," the ministry said.