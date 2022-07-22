Türkiye, Russia, UN, Ukraine sign grain export deal

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 22. Turkish, Russian, the UN, and Ukrainian officials have signed the grain export deal in Turkish Istanbul, Trend reports.

First, the agreement was inked by Minister of National Defense of the Republic of Türkiye Hulusi Akar, Russia's Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, and UN Secretary-General António Guterres.

Later, the document was separately signed by Türkiye, Ukraine, and the UN.

Among the signatory parties were Minister of Infrastructure of Ukraine Oleksandr Kubrakov, Turkish minister Hulusi Akar, and UN official António Guterres.