Azerenergy JSC builds large overpass in Caspian sea (PHOTO/VIDEO)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 15. Azerenergy JSC electrical power producer in Azerbaijan is building a large overpass in the sea, Trend reports via Azerenergy

Due to the drop in the water level in the Caspian Sea, the Shimal power station in Shuvalan is being taken out of critical condition.

A drop in the water level in the Caspian Sea by 2 meters over the past 20 years poses a serious threat to the operation of the Shimal power plant, the second largest power plant in the country, which provides electricity to more than 40 percent of Baku city. Thus, in order to prevent the threat of stopping the operation of Shimal PP work has begun on the construction of a 540-meter overpass that would allow cold water to be taken at a depth of 8 meters and two water pumping stations in two places. Given that the daily lowering of the water level has created such a serious problem with the collection of cooling water, in the coming years, the shutdown of Shimal-1 and Shimal-2 power plants with a total capacity of 800 megawatts would be inevitable.

The construction of a new overpass and water pumping stations will not only save the stations but also help with the temperature of the cooling water, which will be 2.6 degrees lower since it's taken from a greater depth. On both sides of the new overpass, 4 pipes will be laid, and 8 pumps will operate at 2 pumping stations.

The process of construction of the overpass is carried out on the basis of a shift schedule. It should be noted that due to the drop in the water level in the Caspian Sea, the construction of a new overpass and a water pumping station to the Shimal power plant was successfully carried out at the Sumgait power plant and with a good outcome.

The construction of the new water intake complex of the Shimal power plant is being carried out not by foreign companies, but by a local company, and currently, construction work is ahead of schedule by a month. So, the completion of the large-scale project is planned for the first half of 2023.