BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 4. A Memorandum of Understanding was signed has been signed on the construction of the Garadagh Wind Power Plant project in Azerbaijan, Mikayil Jabbarov, Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan said on Twitter, Trend reports.

The MoU was signed between Azerbaijan Investment Company OJSC, Caspian HDG LLC and Spain’s Elecnor construction engineering company.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @mariiiakhm