Azerbaijan to reduce dependence on wheat imports following head of state's instructions - minister

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 11. There is a special instruction from President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev to reduce the country's dependence on wheat imports and specific work in this direction has started, Minister of Finance of Azerbaijan Samir Sharifov said, Trend reports on November 11.

He made the remark at the joint meeting of the Committee of Law Policy and State-Building, Defence, Security and Counter-Corruption Committee, Committee for Human Rights, Committee for International Relations and Inter-Parliamentary Connections during discussions of the draft law "On the state budget of the Republic of Azerbaijan for 2023".

According to Sharifov, work is underway to create the appropriate reserves in areas that are considered strategic.

"In this regard, there is a special program. At the same time, work is being carried out to renew food reserves," he said.