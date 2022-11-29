Azerbaijan's State Agency on Renewable Energy talks cooperation with EBRD

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 29. Azerbaijan's State Agency on Renewable Energy Sources started cooperation with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) on the low-carbon hydrogen economy, said Deputy Director of Azerbaijan Renewable Energy Agency Kamran Huseynov at the event, dedicated to "Green hydrogen and renewable energy", Trend reports.

"Within this cooperation, the potential demand and production capacities will be evaluated, as well as the opportunities for hydrogen transportation and storage," said Huseynov.

He noted that the national purposes of the socioeconomic development of the country include achieving clean environment and "green" growth.

"Our agency is focused on production of renewable energy sources. In accordance with this, we have two purposes: decarbonization and the development of renewable sources of energy," said Huseynov.

He added that the projects on construction of solar and wind power stations with the capacities of 240 and 230 megawatts with ACWA Power and Masdar are implemented, as well as the project for a 240-megawatt solar power station in Jabrail.

He went on to add that construction of solar and wind power stations within the projects with ACWA Power and Masdar continue, while he project of another solar power station in Azerbaijan's Jabrayil has taken off as well.